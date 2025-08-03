Man, 18, shot during robbery on CTA Red Line train at 95th Street station, police say

Man shot during robbery on CTA Red Line at 95th Street station

An 18-year-old man was shot during a robbery at a CTA Red Line station Saturday night on the city's South Side.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the station located in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot at the station.

They said the victim was inside a train car when an unknown man approached and demanded his belongings. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest and right flank.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.