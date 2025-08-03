Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 18, shot during robbery on CTA Red Line train at 95th Street station, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An 18-year-old man was shot during a robbery at a CTA Red Line station Saturday night on the city's South Side.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the station located in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot at the station.

They said the victim was inside a train car when an unknown man approached and demanded his belongings. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest and right flank.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

