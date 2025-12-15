Man shot, critically wounded in liquor store in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

A man was critically hurt Sunday night in a liquor store in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said at 8:14 p.m., a man got into a quarrel with someone inside Lyon's Beverage Depot near Odgen and Springfield avenues.

Police said the quarrel escalated when a 39-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice.

The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was in critical condition following the shooting.

Police had a person of interest in custody Monday morning, and a weapon was recovered.

Charges were pending Monday morning.