Man seriously hurt after shooting inside building in Chicago's Kenmore neighborhood

A 45-year-old man was seriously hurt after a shooting overnight inside a building in the Uptown neighborhood.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue.

Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person shot at the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was in the common area of a building when he was approached by an unknown male offender, who pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the right thigh and one to the left shin. The victim was found on the sidewalk by responding officers and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The offender fled the scene. No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.