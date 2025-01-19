Man seriously hurt after argument leads to shooting in Chicago's Belmont Cragin, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is seriously wounded after being shot during an argument early Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. inside a parking garage near Barry and Central Avenues.

Chicago police said the victim was arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him before driving away in a red SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Police are investigating.