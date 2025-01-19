Watch CBS News
Local News

Man seriously hurt after argument leads to shooting in Chicago's Belmont Cragin, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot during argument inside Belmont Cragin garage
Man shot during argument inside Belmont Cragin garage 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is seriously wounded after being shot during an argument early Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. inside a parking garage near Barry and Central Avenues.

Chicago police said the victim was arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him before driving away in a red SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Police are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.