Calumet City man sentenced to nearly 6 years for 2023 armed robbery of mail carrier in Harvey, Illinois

A United States District Court judge in Chicago sentenced a man to nearly six years in federal prison for assaulting and robbing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Harvey, Illinois, in 2023.

Malik Washington, 26, of Calument City, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal robbery charge.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois, Washington approached the carrier on Oct. 23, 2023, and asked them for rubber bands. He then attempted to grab a box from the carrier's bag, but the carrier pulled away.

The office said Washington pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his sweatshirt and pointed it at the carrier's stomach and demanded their postal key, to which they complied. He then ran from the area.

Authorities arrested Washington four days later and recovered the stolen key.

Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to years and 10 months in federal prison.