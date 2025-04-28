Man sentenced to 10 years in fatal 2023 DUI hit-and-run crash in Woodridge

A Woodridge man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a DUI hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in 2023, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Salil Chander, 35, appeared in court where he entered a guilty plea, but mentally ill, to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person.

On Aug. 6, 2023, just after 5 p.m., Woodridge police officers responded to a 911 call on the 4100 block of Nelson Court. About three minutes later, the caller told officers that a person [Chander] left the home in a silver Kia.

Shortly after, Chander hit a light pole on Nelson Court. After hitting the light pole, he continued driving westbound on Green Trails Drive when he veered into the eastbound lane of Green Trails Drive, where he hit and killed the victim, Michael Norton, 64, of Naperville, who was riding a bicycle.

After hitting the bicyclist, Chander continued to drive away, the office said.

An eyewitness to the crash called 911. Woodridge officers quickly arrived and found Chander about three-tenths of a mile away near Green Trails Drive and Ridgewood Road, where he was arrested.

Investigation into the crash found that Chander's blood alcohol level was 0.222.

Prior to his sentencing, Chander appeared in bond court on Aug. 8, 2023, where his bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply. Then, in October 2024, following a pre-trial detention hearing under the new Pre-Trial Fairness Act, Chander was granted pre-trial release.

Chander must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. The office said he was taken off the floor following Monday's appearance and will begin serving his sentence immediately.