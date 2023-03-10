Man robbed at gunpoint by group of men in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was robbed in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., the 24-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk, in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue, when five Black men exited a black SUV armed with handguns.

The suspects took the victim's cell phone, laptop, and backpack.

The victim was not injured, and no arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.