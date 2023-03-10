Watch CBS News
Man robbed at gunpoint by group of men in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was robbed in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., the 24-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk, in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue, when five Black men exited a black SUV armed with handguns.

The suspects took the victim's cell phone, laptop, and backpack.

The victim was not injured, and no arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 12:39 PM

