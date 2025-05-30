Man killed, woman wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

A man is dead and a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Springfield Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the victims, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were standing outside when someone inside a black sedan pulled up and fired shots at them. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound.

The man was hit multiple times in his chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the back of her neck and was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.