Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, woman wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man is dead and a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Springfield Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the victims, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were standing outside when someone inside a black sedan pulled up and fired shots at them. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound. 

The man was hit multiple times in his chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the back of her neck and was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.