Chicago shooting: Man killed, teen seriously wounded during argument in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a teenage boy is seriously wounded following a shooting on the city's West Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said around 8:32 a.m., both victims were outside, in the 5300 block of West Division Street in the Austin neighborhood, when they got into an argument with a known male suspect.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired shots, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old victim suffered three gunshot wounds and was also taken to Stroger in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they are speaking with a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 1:30 PM

