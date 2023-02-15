Man shot to death in South Side laundromat parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of a laundromat on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say around 12:58 a.m., the victim, 28, was found in the parking lot, in the 13300 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.