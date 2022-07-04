Watch CBS News
Man killed in hit-and-run in Little village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the South Lawndale neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene, in the 3200 block of South Pulaski around 3:35 a.m., where they discovered the victim who was unresponsive.

The man appears to be between the ages of 40 to 50, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police the victim was struck by a red Jeep traveling northbound on Pulaski.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on July 4, 2022 / 8:34 AM

