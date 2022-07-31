Man killed in hit-and-run in Belmont Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the unaged victim was found unresponsive in the westbound lanes, in the 4500 block of West Diversey around 11:56 p.m.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating,