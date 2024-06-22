Man beaten to death during fight on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed after a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Chicago police said just before 11 p.m., a man, 46, and a woman, 39, were fighting in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway in the Austin neighborhood when two other men approached and battered the man before leaving the scene on foot.

The woman suffered bruising to the face and was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.