Watch CBS News
Local News

Man beaten to death during fight on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man beaten to death during fight in Austin
Man beaten to death during fight in Austin 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed after a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Chicago police said just before 11 p.m., a man, 46, and a woman, 39, were fighting in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway in the Austin neighborhood when two other men approached and battered the man before leaving the scene on foot.

The woman suffered bruising to the face and was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 7:36 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.