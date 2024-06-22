Watch CBS News

Man beaten to death during fight in Austin

Chicago police said just before 11 p.m., a man, 46, and a woman, 39, were fighting in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway in the Austin neighborhood when two other men approached and battered the man.
