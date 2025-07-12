Watch CBS News
Man hurt after shooting leads to crash on Kennedy Expressway at Cumberland Avenue

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Man hurt after shooting leads to crash on Kennedy Expressway, ISP say
A man was wounded after he was shot overnight on the Kennedy Expressway.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on southbound I-90 at Cumberland Avenue.

Illinois State Police said a man was driving southbound when he was hit by gunfire. The man's car then hit a semi truck, and another car was also hit.

State police said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes were closed for investigation and reopened just before 4 a.m. 

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

