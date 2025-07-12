Man hurt after shooting leads to crash on Kennedy Expressway at Cumberland Avenue

Man hurt after shooting leads to crash on Kennedy Expressway, ISP say

Man hurt after shooting leads to crash on Kennedy Expressway, ISP say

A man was wounded after he was shot overnight on the Kennedy Expressway.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on southbound I-90 at Cumberland Avenue.

Illinois State Police said a man was driving southbound when he was hit by gunfire. The man's car then hit a semi truck, and another car was also hit.

State police said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes were closed for investigation and reopened just before 4 a.m.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.