Man, 49, critically hurt in Little Village drive-by shooting, police say

A 49-year-old man was critically hurt following a drive-by shooting on the city's Southwest Side on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 24th Street in the Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was in the street when an unknown vehicle approached, and someone from inside pulled out a gun and shot him in the back.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was released.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.