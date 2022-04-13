Man, girl shot in alley in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and young girl are shot while changing a tire in an alley in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.

Police said around 10:11 p.m., both victims were in the alley changing a tire on the 3300 block of West Crystal when they observed three men approach and begin shooting toward the victims striking the man, 22, and girl, 11, before fleeing the area.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks and another to the lower right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.