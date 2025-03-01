Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death inside Chicago West Side apartment hallway, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in East Garfield Park apartment hallway
Man shot, killed in East Garfield Park apartment hallway 00:27

A man was found shot to death inside an apartment hallway Friday night on the city's West Side.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police responded to a person shot and found the victim, a 39-year-old man, in the hallway with one gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.