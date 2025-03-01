Man found shot to death inside Chicago West Side apartment hallway, police say

A man was found shot to death inside an apartment hallway Friday night on the city's West Side.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police responded to a person shot and found the victim, a 39-year-old man, in the hallway with one gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.