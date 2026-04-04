Man found dead in train tunnel near Eisenhower Expressway, CPD says

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near the city's Eisenhower Expressway Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a death investigation on the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train tracks on the Eisenhower (I-290) at about Lotus Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, a man, whose age was not released, was found in a train tunnel unresponsive and lying on the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD said no other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by Area 4 detectives.