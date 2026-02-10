Man extradited from Iowa, charged with shooting and killing man in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood

A man has been charged and extradited from Iowa in a 2024 shooting that left another man dead in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Christopher Maxwell, 56, was arrested at noon Monday in the first block of Third Avenue Bridge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police said.

Police said Maxwell was the man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

The shooting took place at 4:20 p.m. that day, police said at the time. The Hyde Park Herald reported the shooting took place in Nichols Park, which stretches from 53rd Street to 55th Street between Kimbark and Kenwood avenues.

The victim was standing outside when he got into a quarrel with the shooter, police said at the time. The shooter took out a gun and shot the victim in the neck, and the victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The victim was identified as Joseph Cook, according to the Herald.

Maxwell has been extradited to Chicago and charged with first-degree murder, police said. He was due for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.