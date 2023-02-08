Man, 56, dies after being thrown from ATV in unincorporated Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is dead after being tossed from his ATV in unincorporated Spring Grove Tuesday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The office said around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue for a report of a person down.

Deputies located the victim, 56-year-old Glenn Luthardt of Spring Grove, unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that Luthardt was drinking at a bar prior to the crash.

A witness told authorities he was traveling at a high rate of speed while crossing Grass Lake Road onto Lake Shore Drive when he lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

The office says someone who was following him removed the vehicle from the scene with the help of other acquaintances. The ATV was found hours later in the backyard of a residence a half mile from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was available.