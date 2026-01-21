Man detained until trial on arson charges in apartment building fire in Carpentersville, Illinois

A man was ordered detained until trial on arson charges, after authorities said he started a fire that displaced residents at an apartment building in Carpentersville, Illinois, back in November.

Garland H. McGhee was arrested last week. He was charged with aggravated and residential arson, arson to real and personal property, and criminal damage with fire or explosives exceeding $100,000 in damages.

Emergency crews from Kane and McHenry counties responded to the fire on Nov. 29, 2025, at the building at 104 Meadowdale Ct.

The fire engulfed the building, spreading from the first floor to the roof. Police said the fire left 24 families displaced.

Only one person was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

On Tuesday of this week, McGhee appeared in Kane County Court for a pretrial detention hearing/ A judge ordered him to be detained while his case is pending.

McGhee is due back in court Wednesday, Jan. 28.