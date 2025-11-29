Fire engulfs apartment building in Carpentersville, Illinois

A fire engulfed an apartment building in Carpentersville, Illinois, overnight, displacing residents.

Emergency crews from Kane and McHenry counties responded to the 2-alarm fire at the apartment building at 104 Meadowdale Ct.

Officials said the fire spread from the first floor up to the roof.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross, Kane County Office of Emergency Management, and the local Moose Lodge were assisting with temporary living arrangements for residents displaced by the fire.

The Village of Carpentersville opened a temporary shelter at the Public Works building for displaced families. Village officials are also working with a local food pantry to help residents.