Suspect charged with arson in November blaze at Carpentersville, Illinois, apartment building

A person is facing arson charges in connection with a blaze that displaced residents at an apartment building in Carpentersville, Illinois, back in November.

Garland H. McGhee was arrested. McGhee was charged with aggravated and residential arson, arson to real and personal property, and criminal damage with fire or explosives exceeding $100,000 in damages.

Emergency crews from Kane and McHenry counties responded to the fire on Nov. 29 at the building at 104 Meadowdale Ct.

The fire engulfed the building, spreading from the first floor to the roof. Police said the fire left 24 families displaced.

Only one person was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Carpentersville police said McGhee was arrested on Wednesday in Indiana and taken into custody without incident.

No further information, including a motive behind the arson, was released.

