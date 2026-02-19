Man crashes car after being shot in Chicago's Pilsen community

A man was left in critical condition early Thursday after a crash in Chicago's Pilsen area.

At 10:29 p.m., the man — estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old — was driving down an alley near Cermak Road and Leavitt Street when he struck a pole. He got out of the car and was found nearby, police said.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. Police did not specify when the man was believed to have been shot.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.