Chicago man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in connection to an armed robbery in the South Austin neighborhood last month.

Chicago police arrested Laparis Sutton, 23, on Tuesday in the 5000 block of West Erie Street.

Police say on March 26 around 2:41 a.m., he took property from a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.

The offender was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Sutton is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

