Man charged with stabbing 2 women during Chicago South Side home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with breaking into a residence and stabbing two women on the city's South Side on Tuesday.

Marshal Shepherd, 19, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of home invasion.

Shepherd was arrested just before 7 a.m. in the 4800 block of Drexel Boulevard. He was identified as the suspect who, less than an hour and 45 minutes earlier, unlawfully entered the residence, where he stabbed and injured two 19-year-old women in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.