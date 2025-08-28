Watch CBS News
Man, 68, charged in alleged shooting of woman in Forest Glen neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police charged a man they said shot a 55-year-old woman on the city's Northwest Side Tuesday night.

Kevin Cullnan, 68, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of having a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Police said on Tuesday, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of West Devon Avenue for a call of a person shot.

The victim and the suspect [Cullnan] were in an argument that turned into a fight. During this, he allegedly fired a shot at the victim, hitting her in the right forearm.

She was taken to Lutheran Hospital in good condition.

Cullnan was later found and placed into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

