Man charged with deadly shooting of family member in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with the shooting death of a relative in Chicago Lawn.

Lawrence Daniels, 20, is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter to a family member.

He was charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Shaniya Daniels, 15, in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road.

Police said the victim was struck in the head by gunfire on July 26 shortly before 7 p.m. The shooting happened inside a home.

The offender was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.

He is due in bond court Friday.