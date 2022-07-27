Girl, 15, shot and killed in Chicago Lawn neighborhood

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the victim was struck in the head by gunfire, in the 2400 block of W. Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn shortly before 7 p.m. The shooting happened in a residence.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken to the area for questioning, police said.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 8:29 PM

