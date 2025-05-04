19-year-old man charged in sexual assaults, burglaries in Rogers Park, West Ridge

19-year-old man in custody after sexual assault in Rogers Park

A Chicago man was charged with the sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman in Rogers Park last week.

Tymarion Averyhart, 19, was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one felony count of home invasion/sex offense, one felony count of aggravated armed kidnaping, one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint, and three felony counts of residential burglary.

Averyhart was identified as the person who sexually assaulted the 21-year-old on Thursday in the 1800 block of West Lunt Avenue.

Police said just after 11 p.m., the victim was walking in the gangway when he approached and sexually assaulted her while armed with a knife.

The victim went to the police station to make a report and was then taken to the hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Averyhart was later arrested in the 1800 block of West Greenleaf Avenue. He was also believed to be behind five other attacks in the West Ridge neighborhood, stemming back to December.

He was also charged in connection with a sexual assault of a 27-year-old victim in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue on Dec. 26, 2024, and two additional burglaries on Dec 28, 2024, and Jan. 10, 2025, in the same neighborhood, according to police. He was not charged in the March 25 and April 25 attacks mentioned in the community alert.

Averyhart is due to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

