19-year-old in custody after reported sexual assault on Chicago's North Side

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a reported sexual assault of a woman in a Roger's Park gangway on Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Chicago police said a 21-year-old woman was walking in the gangway, in the 18000 block of Lunt Avenue, when a 19-year-old sexually assaulted her while armed with a knife.

Police said the victim went to the police station to make a report. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Police said officers arrested the suspect, and charges are pending.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Earlier this week, police alerted residents of at least five incidents in the same area dating back to December, where victims in the area were robbed or sexually assaulted. The most recent case was reported a week ago.

The suspect in the reported incidents was armed with a knife, police said.

Police have not confirmed if the latest reported sexual assault is tied to the community alert. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.