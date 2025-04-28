Chicago police issue alert of armed robberies, burglaries, sexual assaults on Far North Side

Chicago police are warning residents in the West Ridge neighborhood of multiple crimes, including armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults, dating back to December.

The first incident happened on Dec. 26, 2024, just before 3 a.m., in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue. Police said a person armed with a knife broke into a residence and took property from inside, and sexually assaulted a victim.

The following crimes followed a pattern of occurring on the 25th, according to the community alert.

On Jan. 25, just before 11:30 p.m., the suspect broke into another residence and stole items from inside.

Two more incidents happened on March 25. The first was around 9:03 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Artesian Avenue, where the armed suspect robbed a woman as she was walking into her residence. Minutes later, around 9:20 p.m., in the 6200 block of North Oakley Avenue, the suspect sexually assaulted another woman and stole items from her as she walked into her residence.

The latest incident happened on Friday, just before 9 p.m., in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue. The suspect sexually assaulted another woman and robbed her as she entered her residence.

Police described the suspect as an African American man between 23 and 25 years of age, between 5-feet-8 and 6-feet-1 tall, last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, and a face mask partially covering his face. He is armed with a knife and possibly leaving each crime on a bicycle.

Residents are advised to call 911 immediately and remain on the scene as possible, report suspicious activity, and to be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call 312-744-8261 (Violent Crimes) and 312-744-8263 (Property Crimes) or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P25-3-022.