Man charged with possessing, firing gun in Riis Park in Belmont Cragin neighborhood

A man was charged with allegedly possessing and firing a gun while in a Chicago park earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois announced on Monday.

The office said that Eddie Arguelles, 20, was charged with one count of possession of a machine gun.

It is alleged that he possessed a Glock handgun on May 14 at Riis Park in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The gun was equipped with a conversion device, also known as a "Glock switch" or "auto sear," allowing the gun to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger, the office said.

Chicago police responded to calls of a person who was firing a shot in the park. Arriving officers approached Arguelles.

It is alleged that he tried to drive away on a moped before he lost control and fell to the ground on a football field inside the park.

He was taken into custody. The firearm was also found in his possession.

He remains held without bond.

If convicted, he could face up to a maximum of ten years in federal prison.

His arraignment is set for Sept. 17, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said it will seek Arguelles's continued pre-trial detention.