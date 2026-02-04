Man charged with nearly 2 dozen felonies for SWAT incident in South Shore

A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges following a SWAT incident in the South Shore neighborhood last weekend.

Larry Hochmuth Jr., 45, faces 23 felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer, and domestic battery, among others.

Chicago police said around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Hochmuth allegedly shot at a 44-year-old woman and then barricaded himself inside a residence in the 2700 block of East 76th Street for hours.

It was further alleged that he shot in the direction of responding SWAT officers at the scene. No one was hit by gunfire, police said.

He was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m. When was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for observation.

Hochmuth appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

The video above is from a previous report.