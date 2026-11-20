A Chicago man is now charged with murder in the shooting death of a mother of five in an apparent road rage incident in Brighton Park.

In late October, 32-year-old Rosa Hernandez Rivera was the passenger in a car with her husband near 47th Street and Western Avenue when someone in a gray sedan pulled up alongside her and started shooting.

Rivera was struck in the head and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. She was in a coma for more than a week before she died in early November.

Chicago police said William Pipkin, 45, was arrested Thursday for her death. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.

Rivera was a mother of five. Her husband was still at the scene and visibly distraught in the aftermath of the shooting.

Her sister, who spoke briefly with CBS News Chicago outside the hospital while Rivera was still in a coma said she was a "lovely girl" and a "strong woman," and said "she likes to help whoever she can."

Ald. Ray Lopez said at the time of the shooting it was posisble that it had been motivated by road rage, but Chicago police and prosecutors have not yet released any details about what led up to the crime.