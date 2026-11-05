Woman shot in the head in apparent road rage attack in Brighton Park has died, Chicago police say

A mother of five has died two weeks after she was shot in the head in a suspected road rage shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The woman, whose family identified her as 32-year-old Rosa Hernandez Rivera, was riding in a car near 47th Street and Western Avenue on Oct. 22, when someone in a gray sedan pulled up alongside her and started shooting.

The shooter fled the scene, headed south on Western Avenue.

Rivera was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Her family has said she was in a coma after the shooting.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Rivera had died.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) has said the shooting might have been the result of road rage, saying the conflict between the two cars might have gone on for several blocks before someone shot Rivera.

"It's a jolt to all of us because nobody expects that kind of violence and, I hate to say it in such terms, but you could understand if gangbangers are shooting at each other. You can't understand why a young woman coming to a red light is going to have to wonder whether or not the person following her is going to shoot her," Lopez said on the day of the shooting.

Rivera's sister described her as a "lovely girl."

"She likes to help whoever she can. She also is a strong woman. Tries to do the best, not ask for help, but at this time, I guess she needs our help," Sofia Hernandez a few days after the shooting.

No one has yet been arrested in the shooting. Area 1 detectives were investigating.