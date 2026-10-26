Mother of 5 in coma after suspected road rage shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park

A mother of five who was shot in the head last week in a suspected road rage shooting is now in a coma.

The 32-year-old woman was a passenger in a car in the 2400 block of W. 47th Street, in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, Thursday morning when a gray sedan pulled up alongside her car and opened fire.

The woman, who her sister identified as Rosa Hernandez Rivera, was struck in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She remains there, her condition unchanged, in a medically induced coma, her sister said.

Sofia Hernandez said she had barely left her side since the shooting. The family is now praying for a miracle because there is nothing else they can do.

"She's a lovely girl. She likes to help whoever she can. She also is a strong woman. Tries to do the best, not ask for help, but at this time, I guess she needs our help," Hernandez said.

Hernandez spoke with CBS News Chicago for only a few minutes before she was called back into the hospital.

The shooter drove away southbound on Western, police said. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting; an investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.