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Woman critically injured in Brighton Park shooting, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Chicago police said a woman was critically injured in a shooting in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

CPD said a 32-year-old woman was a passenger inside a car in the 2400 block of W. 47th Street around 9:30 a.m. when a gray sedan pulled up alongside them, and someone inside opened fire.

The woman was struck in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The shooter's car drove away southbound on Western, according to police.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. 

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