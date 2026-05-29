Jose Medina, charged in Chicago shooting death of Loyola student, found with weapon in jail, sheriff sys

The man charged with the murder of a Loyola University freshman in a Rogers Park shooting in March was found with a weapon in jail, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Tom Dart said Jose Medina will face new charges after staff found a six-inch shank in his possession around 8 a.m. Thursday.

After staff at the Cook County Jail were tipped off about the shank, they searched him and found a sharpened piece of metal with a handle made of medical tape in his pants pocket, Dart said.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Medina has been in custody since March 23 as he awaits trial for Gorman's death.

Friday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge of possession of contraband in a penal institution Friday.

Medina already faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges in Gorman's death.