Man charged in mass shooting that killed 2 in Hammond, Indiana

A man was charged Tuesday in a mass shooting that left two people dead at a bar in Hammond, Indiana this past weekend.

Caprice Edward Cashaw, 31, of Merrillville, was charged with multiple felonies — including murder and attempted murder — in the shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hammond police. The charges were enhanced due to the use of a gun, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Portside Pub, located at 1516 Indianapolis Blvd, around 4 a.m. Sunday. They found the door riddled with bullets. Inside, five people had been shot.

Two people — identified as Lorraine Reyna, 58, and Paul Olivares, 25 — died at the scene, police said. Three others were taken to local hospitals, two in serious condition.

Police said the shooting appeared to be related to a domestic incident. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Sunday that the shooting started in the parking lot next door to a bar.

McDermott said Reyna and Olivares were trying to defuse the situation when they were shot.

"This is a tragic situation that has deeply impacted several families in our community," Hammond police Chief William Short said in a news release. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. While this arrest is a step toward justice, we recognize the pain and loss that cannot be undone. The Hammond Police Department remains committed to supporting the families affected and ensuring those responsible are held accountable."

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Hammond Police Detective Bureau at 219-852-2906.

