2 killed, 3 hurt in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana, police say

Two people were killed and three others were hurt following a mass shooting at a bar early Sunday morning in Hammond, Indiana.

Hammond police said around 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Portside Pub, located at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they found five people who had been shot.

Two of the victims died at the scene.

Three victims were transported to a local hospital—two in serious condition and one in unknown condition. The ages of the victims were not released.

The identities of those killed are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the incident appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Indianapolis Boulevard remains open in both directions. One southbound lane is temporarily closed as officers continue to investigate.

Police said they will release further details as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Lt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2906.