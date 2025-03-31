2 killed in Hammond, Indiana mass shooting ID'd; charges pending against person of interest

The two people killed in a deadly mass shooting at a bar in Hammond, Indiana early Sunday morning have been identified, as charges against a person of interest are still pending.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Portside Pub, located at 1516 Indianapolis Blvd, around 4 a.m. They found the door riddled with bullets. Inside, five people who had been shot.

Two people died at the scene, police said. Three others were taken to local hospitals, two in serious condition.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office identified the two people killed as Lorraine Reyna, 58 and Paul Olivares, 25. The three people injured have not been named.

Reyna had a motherly instinct, according to her sister, who did not want to be on camera. Reyna's sister was not surprised she tried to ease the situation.

"They would do anything for anybody," said Jernigan. "Lori cared about people more than she cared about herself. She would extend her hand out to anybody that needed her help."

Police said the shooting appeared to be related to a domestic incident. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the shooting started in the parking lot next door to a bar.

McDermott said Reyna and Olivares were trying to defuse the situation when they were shot.

"Two people lost their lives last night, and they shouldn't have lost their lives," he said. "They were good Samaritans, quite frankly, and that's sad."

McDermott also said the bar where the shooting happened was supposed to be closed, and it was against the law for the bar to be open past 3 a.m. He said this matter will be handled on Monday.

Charges against the person of interest were expected to be filed Monday.