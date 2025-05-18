Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in March 2024 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Chicago man was charged in the shooting that left another person seriously hurt on the Dan Ryan Expressway last year.

Kenyon White, 34, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Illinois State Police said on March 1, 2024, officers responded to the shooting on I-94 southbound at 83rd Street.

The victim was hit by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

ISP said that after a thorough investigation, agents identified White as a suspect. He was then taken into custody on Thursday.  

Np further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.