Chicago man charged in March 2024 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

A Chicago man was charged in the shooting that left another person seriously hurt on the Dan Ryan Expressway last year.

Kenyon White, 34, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Illinois State Police said on March 1, 2024, officers responded to the shooting on I-94 southbound at 83rd Street.

The victim was hit by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

ISP said that after a thorough investigation, agents identified White as a suspect. He was then taken into custody on Thursday.

Np further information was immediately available.