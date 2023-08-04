Chicago man charged with carjacking, robbing woman in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking a 33-year-old woman in the Logan Square neighborhood on Wednesday.

Jeremy Phillips, 20, was arrested on Thursday, in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by force from the victim, in the 2000 block of North Whipple Street.

Phillips was placed into custody and charged with two felonies including vehicular hijacking and robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.