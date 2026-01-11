Man charged in killing of 26-year-old woman in South Shore

A Chicago man was charged in the alleged killing of a 26-year-old woman in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said Travale Smith, 23, was arrested around 3:17 on Friday in the 1300 block of East 60th Street. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and possessing a weapon.

They said Smith was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

Police did not provide a date or time when the incident took place.

Smith is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.

No further information was released.