Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in killing of 26-year-old woman in South Shore

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A Chicago man was charged in the alleged killing of a 26-year-old woman in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said Travale Smith, 23, was arrested around 3:17 on Friday in the 1300 block of East 60th Street. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and possessing a weapon.

They said Smith was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

Police did not provide a date or time when the incident took place.

Smith is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.

No further information was released. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue