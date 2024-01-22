Manhunt after multiple people are found shot dead in 2 houses in Joliet, Illinois

Manhunt in Joliet for suspect in multiple homicides

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Multiple people were found shot and killed in two different homes in Joliet Monday afternoon, police said.

Joliet police said at 3 p.m., detectives and officers had launched a homicide investigation in connection with multiple people found dead in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road.

The scene is just a few blocks from the busy intersection of Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue – and also right near Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and Joliet West High School.

Joliet police said they are looking for Romeo Nance, who is believed to driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate Q730412.

A red Toyota Camry with the same license plate was identified as being involved in two shootings on Sunday – one of which left a man dead.

At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, the Will County Sheriff's office were called to the Pheasant Run Apartments, off Pheasant Run Road in unincorporated Joliet Township, where they found a man bleeding on the ground from a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old man, who was originally from Nigeria and had lived in the United States from about three years, was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 42-year-old man had been shot in the leg in the 200 block of Davis Street in Joliet. The victim in that case suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Will County Sheriff's office said these earlier incidents appeared to be random in nature – and the two victims were not connected in any way. But the same car with the same license plate associated with Nance was spotted at both scenes, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said Nance should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Nance should call police immediately.