Man charged with trying to get rid of gun after Evanston, Illinois shooting

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Evanston have arrested a man who they said tried to get rid of a gun used in a shooting last week.

On Monday, Aug. 5, around 8:30 p.m., two men shot each other after getting into a quarrel in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, near Darrow Avenue. The victims, ages 41 and 50, were taken to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

A short time later, police said Christopher Davis, 38, was seen driving around with a pistol used in the shooting. He was pulled over by Evanston police officers while driving away from the area of the shooting in a Volvo, police said.

The Smith M&P 9mm handgun was on the rear driver's side of the car, police said. Davis was detained, but initially released, police said.

Police went on to obtain a search warrant from the car, which allowed them to recover the handgun. Investigators learned that right after the shots were fired, Davis was seen with a black handgun in his hand just like the one in the car, police said.

Investigators Davis was not the one who fired the gun, but he did try to hide it from police. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and was being detained at the Cook County Jail as of Wednesday.

Another man—Sean Gayle, 41—also stands charged in the shooting. Gayle, the younger of the two men who were wounded in the shootout, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, another shooting happened on the same block of busy Dempster Street at 3 p.m. the day after the shootout. Officers found a 34-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh after being called to the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was stabilized.

In that shooting, which police earlier said was not related to the one the night before, 33-year-old Jerell Williams was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police are also investigating a third shooting, which happened less than an hour after the second shooting.

Police said, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, where a 50-year-old man had been shot in the hand. An initial investigation indicated the victim accidentally shot himself in the hand, and went to a home on Dodge Avenue to look for help.