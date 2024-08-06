2 more shootings reported in Evanston, Illinois; 4 reported in less than a day

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Two more shootings were reported in north suburban Evanston on Tuesday, a day after two people were injured in another shooting.

Evanston police said they were on the scene at the 1700 block of Dempster Street for one of the shootings on Tuesday. That's the same area of Monday night's shooting, but police said it was a separate incident.

Officers responded to that shooting around 3 p.m. and found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was stabilized.

No offenders were in custody.

The other scene on Tuesday was in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, a little less than a mile away. Police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was stabilized.

Drivers were asked to avoid both areas as traffic would be closed there for several hours.

Police said it did not appear that the three separate shootings were related.

As for the shooting on Monday night, police said they believe the two men who were shot were targeted. The two victims survived and were recovering at a hospital. Police did not say why the men were targeted.