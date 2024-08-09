Suspects charged in pair of shootings in Evanston less than 24 hours apart

4 people wounded in 3 shootings within 24 hours in Evanston, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been charged in a pair of shootings a day apart, and about a block away from each other in north suburban Evanston, leaving three people wounded.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, where police found two men who had been shot. The victims, ages 41 and 50, were taken to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Police said an investigation determined the two men shot at each other as part of an ongoing dispute.

Sean Gayle, 41, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. He was due to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon in Skokie.

The second shooting happened less than a day later, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, about a block away, near Dempster Street and Darrow Avenue.

Police received a 911 call after someone shot a man standing on the corner.

Officers found the 34-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was stabilized.

Police said the shooting was caught on cell phone video. On Wednesday, police arrested 33-year-old Jerell Williams, who is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The victim told police that he had just parked his fiancée's car on Darrow Avenue, and was getting out of the car when he saw Williams walking toward him, coming from a nearby snack shop with a bag of food, according to a police report.

Williams then dropped the food, and said "act tough now" before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, according to the police report. The victim recorded the shooting using his cell phone camera.

Williams was arrested several hours later, after police reviewed the cell phone video.

He was due to appear in court Friday afternoon in Skokie.

Meantime, police were investigating a third shooting, which happened less than an hour after the second shooting.

Police said, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, where a 50-year-old man had been shot in the hand.

An initial investigation indicated the victim accidentally shot himself in the hand, and went to a home on Dodge Avenue to look for help. The shooting remains under investigation.